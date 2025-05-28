GRANITE CITY - Becky Hansel is appealing to the public for support as her 16-year-old niece, Trinity Waelterman, of Granite City, battles stage 4 alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, an aggressive form of cancer that has spread throughout her body.

The family is facing significant physical, emotional, and financial challenges amid Trinity’s ongoing treatment.

Trinity’s cancer originated in her soft tissue and has metastasized to multiple areas including her legs, arms, shoulders, neck, spine, pancreas, and lungs. The survival rate for this type of cancer is approximately 7%, underscoring the severity of her condition.

The treatment plan involves a 46-week chemotherapy regimen. The first week of each cycle includes three different chemotherapy drugs administered to aggressively target the cancer.

Weeks two and three each involve a single chemotherapy drug to allow Trinity’s body to recover. This cycle repeats every four weeks, continuing for the full 46 weeks.

Article continues after sponsor message

Terry Waelterman, Trinity’s father and a single parent, is managing the family’s care amid these challenges.

Becky Hansel, Trinity’s aunt, highlighted the financial strain the family faces despite having some health insurance coverage. Funds are needed to cover out-of-pocket medical expenses, travel costs related to hospital visits, housing stability to secure a suitable living environment for Trinity, and reliable transportation to ensure consistent access to treatment.

“Every dollar raised will go directly to supporting Trinity and her family as they navigate this challenging battle,” Hansel said. She also encouraged those unable to provide financial assistance to consider sharing Trinity’s story or offering prayers.

The family’s fundraising efforts aim to alleviate some of the burdens associated with Trinity’s treatment and provide a stable environment during this difficult time.

Click here for the GoFundMe.

More like this: