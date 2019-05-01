SPRINGFIELD, IL – Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC) Riders will host dedication ceremonies during their 1,200-mile bicycle journey from St.Louis, Missouri, to Washington, D.C. for National Police Week. Riders will honor Illinois State Police (ISP) Sergeant Rodney Miller and Trooper Brian McMillen along their Illinois route. On Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the FLETC Riders will stop at the Illinois Police Officers Memorial in Springfield, Illinois, for a dedication for Trooper Brian McMillen. Trooper Brian McMillen tragically lost his life in the Line of Duty on October 28, 2007, when his squad car was struck by two impaired drivers while responding to “an officer needs assistance” call in Illiopolis.

On Thursday, May 2, 2019, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the riders will stop for a dedication near the intersection of Champaign County Road 1400 North and 500 East, one mile south of Bondville, Illinois. Sergeant Rodney Miller was a 16-year veteran of the ISP who died in a tragic car crash near this location on May 12, 2006.

Law Enforcement United’s (LEU) FLETC Long Ride team, comprised of federal, state, and local law enforcement officers from 12 different states, will begin a bicycle tour on May 1st from the Arch in St. Louis, Missouri, and pedal their bicycles over 1,200 miles to arrive in Washington, D.C., on May 12th, for National Police Week. Also joining the 27 members of the LEU Long Ride team will be family members of officers who have died in the line of duty, including ISP Trooper Keith Dorwart, who will be joining for the portion in Roanoke, VA.

LEU’s Long Ride team has several allies in the journey – with the most significant partners being the Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS) and their Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, and Virginia Chapters. This year, riders from the Illinois Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors will join the FLETC Long Ride through Illinois.

LEU is founded upon and committed to honoring officers who have died in the line of duty, and ensuring that their surviving family is supported and not forgotten. Their fundraising efforts support Concerns of Police Survivors https://ilcops.org and the Officer Down Memorial Page https://www.odmp.org/. Together these great organizations help ensure our heroes are honored and their survivors have the support programs they need.

