Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge will hold a Fall Wildlife Festival from 12-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.

Festival activities at wildlife refuge visitor center include:

12-4 p.m. Nature crafts and wildlife photography exhibit

1 p.m. Presentation with raptors by Tree House Wildlife Center

2 p.m. Citizen science presentation and wildflower seed collection

3 p.m. Junior Ranger hike for children ages 4-13. Each child will receive a Junior Ranger activity book and badge

The wildlife photography exhibit will highlight local professional and amateur photographers and will be on display at the refuge visitor center Oct. 1-14.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information about the refuge open house, call 618-883-2524 or email tworivers@fws.gov.



Submitting Photos for the Wildlife Photography Exhibit

All local photographers are invited to submit up to two original 8x10 photographs of wildlife and natural landscapes taken in Calhoun, Jersey or Greene counties.

Photos must be submitted with the photographer’s name, address, phone number, a photo caption including where the photo was taken and signed photography release form by noon Thursday, Sept. 29, to TwoRivers@fws.gov or mail to HC 82 Box 107, Brussels, IL 62013. Photography release forms are available online at www.fws.gov/refuge/Two_Rivers. Photos may be matted or framed but it is not required. Please indicate when submitting if you would like the photographs returned.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is committed to providing access to the festival for all participants. Please direct all requests for sign language interpreting services or other accommodation needs to Cortney Solum at 618-883-2524 or TTY 1-800-526-0844 with your request by close of business on Sept. 26.

The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect, and enhance fish, wildlife, plants, and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. We are both a leader and trusted partner in fish and wildlife conservation, known for our scientific excellence, stewardship of lands and natural resources, dedicated professionals, and commitment to public service. For more information on our work and the people who make it happen, visit www.fws.gov.

