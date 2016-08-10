Fall STEM classes enrolling now at Sylvan Learning Center
August 10, 2016 1:17 PM
EDWARDSVILLE - Looking for the perfect extracurricular activities for your child? Check that off your to do list with our new STEM programs at Sylvan. You can choose from these three great courses...
With Robotics, your budding engineer will enjoy:
- Planning and creating robots with LEGO® bricks (great for kids who love keeping their hands active)
- Programming robots using LEGO® Education’s award-winning WeDo™ software
- Collaborating and experimenting with other kids in friendly competitions
- Learning to troubleshoot and solve problems, building critical thinking skills
With Coding for Kids, your future computer whiz will enjoy:
- Learning computer programming through video game design
- Using code to create stories, characters, animations, sound and special effects
- Building skills in problem solving, logic and physics through hands-on creation
- Collaborating with peers to develop communication skills and make new friends
With Math Edge, your aspiring math star will enjoy:
- Building math proficiency, accuracy and fluency through kid-friendly activities
- Working independently to build confidence and self-reliance
- Getting ahead in math, progressing at his or her own pace and level
- Working hard and achieving goals (earning fun rewards along the way)
Don’t miss out! CLICK HERE FOR SCHEDULE.
618-656-0500
Sylvan of Edwardsville
www.edwardsvillesylvan.com
