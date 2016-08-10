Fall STEM classes enrolling now at Sylvan Learning Center Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Looking for the perfect extracurricular activities for your child? Check that off your to do list with our new STEM programs at Sylvan. You can choose from these three great courses...



With Robotics, your budding engineer will enjoy: Planning and creating robots with LEGO® bricks (great for kids who love keeping their hands active)

Programming robots using LEGO® Education’s award-winning WeDo™ software

Collaborating and experimenting with other kids in friendly competitions

Learning to troubleshoot and solve problems, building critical thinking skills With Coding for Kids, your future computer whiz will enjoy: Learning computer programming through video game design

Using code to create stories, characters, animations, sound and special effects

Building skills in problem solving, logic and physics through hands-on creation

Collaborating with peers to develop communication skills and make new friends With Math Edge, your aspiring math star will enjoy: Building math proficiency, accuracy and fluency through kid-friendly activities

Working independently to build confidence and self-reliance

Getting ahead in math, progressing at his or her own pace and level

Don't miss out! CLICK HERE FOR SCHEDULE.