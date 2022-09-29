COLLINSVILLE - Seasons come and go, but home gardening, environmental stewardship, and backyard food production take year-round effort. The University of Illinois Extension provides timely tips in its fall edition of the popular Four Seasons Gardening horticulture workshops.

Each online workshop is free. Registration is required at the website listed. If a reasonable accommodation is needed to participate, contact Gemini Bhalsod at gbhalsod@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting access needs.

Using Fresh Produce will be held on Oct. 18 at 1:30 p.m. Register at go.illinois.edu/4SeasonsProduce. You have grown fresh produce all summer long, now what do you do with the excess produce like onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, and more? Explore simple ways of storing produce for longer shelf life and sharing resources for get easy recipes like refrigerator pickles to make your produce go further.

Deep Bark Secrets of Tree Selection will be held on Nov. 1 at 1:30 p.m. Register at go.illinois.edu/4SeasonsTrees. Are you looking to plant more trees in your yard? Confused about what species might be best? Have something in mind and want to ensure its success? Branch out to find methods for selecting the right tree for your site. Make informed decisions when selecting your next tree.

Gardening advice now available ‘in the air'

Gardening in the Air filled a void during the early pandemic days. With the increase of home gardening, the Extension programs of Illinois and Iowa transitioned in-person workshops into online opportunities and introduced gardening to a new generation. To reflect the online nature of the training, the one-day, nine-session workshop was called "Gardening in the Air."

"The series is exactly what its name suggests, an opportunity to virtually learn about gardening wherever you lived with the miracle of technology," says Bruce Black, University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator and event coordinator.

The fall series will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 and concludes at 12:30 p.m. Register online at go.illinois.edu/GIA2022Fall. There is no fee, and donations are accepted at the time of registration.

This year’s fall edition features three tracks: water, lawns, and nature. One may select one workshop from each of the three-time sessions.

If a reasonable accommodation is needed to participate, email Tracy Mulliken tmully@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.

Workshop details include:

Water Sessions

Make Every Drop Count – Xeriscaping @ 9 - 10 AM Presenter: Chris Enroth, Extension Horticulture Educator, Illinois Extension Water Features For Your Garden @ 10:15 - 11:15 AM Presenter: Jamie Beyer, author. Drought Tolerant Annuals and Perennials @ 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM Presenter: Dr. Cynthia Haynes, Professor, Department of Horticulture & Consumer Horticulture Extension Specialist, Iowa State University Lawn Sessions

Troubleshooting Turfgrass Problems @ 9 -10 AM Presenter: Dr. Adam Thoms, Associate Professor, Department of Horticulture, Iowa State University Reimagining the Lawn @ 10:15 - 11:15 AM Presenter: Maggie Reiter, Former Extension Educator, University of Minnesota Extension Get into the Weeds of Natural Lawn Care @ 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM Presenters: Sarah A. Zack, Pollution Prevention Extension Specialist; Janice Milanovich, Pollution Prevention Assistant; both from Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant, University of Illinois Extension. Nature Sessions

Trees for Fall Leaf Color @ 9 – 10 AM Presenter: Dr. Jeff Iles, Professor and Chair, Department of Horticulture, Iowa State University Owls of Iowa and Illinois @ 10:15 - 11:15 AM Presenter: Nahant Marsh Education Center Gardening with Grasses: Native Grasses for the Home Landscape @ 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM Presenter: Erin Garrett, Natural Resources, Environment, and Energy Extension Educator, University of Illinois Extension ABOUT EXTENSION: Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

SOURCE: Bruce Black, Illinois Extension Horticulture Educator

SOURCE: Gemini Bhalsod, Illinois Extension Horticulture Educator

WRITER: Judy Mae Bingman, Illinois Extension Marketing and Communications Manager

