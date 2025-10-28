SPRINGFIELD - Turkey hunters in Illinois harvested 255 wild turkeys during the 2025 fall firearm season Oct. 18-26, compared to 294 harvested last year.

The record harvest was set in 2005 when 1,218 birds were harvested.

This year 1,763 regular fall firearm season permits were sold compared to 1,756 last year. The largest number of permits sold was in 2007 when hunters purchased 4,968 permits.

Fall firearm turkey hunting was open in 56 of Illinois’ 102 counties. The top counties for harvest this year were Jefferson (16), Jo Daviess (16), Jasper (11), Union (11), and Wayne (11). Approximately 57% of the harvest were female birds and 43% were male.

The table below includes the preliminary 2025 county-by-county fall firearm turkey harvest results with comparable totals for 2024.

County 2024 2025 Adams 0 0 Alexander 4 4 Brown 1 2 Calhoun 6 0 Carroll 4 0 Cass 12 5 Clark 3 1 Clay 4 5 Crawford 5 4 Edwards 2 4 Franklin 6 9 Fulton 5 2 Gallatin 3 2 Greene 1 5 Hamilton 4 3 Hancock 2 1 Hardin 3 3 Henderson 4 0 Jackson 10 6 Jasper 17 11 Jefferson 17 16 Jersey 3 6 Jo Daviess 13 16 Johnson 6 7 Knox 7 2 Lawrence 2 2 Macoupin 6 2 Madison Article continues after sponsor message 9 4 Marion 16 9 Mason 6 8 Massac 5 4 McDonough 3 5 Menard 1 0 Mercer 1 1 Monroe 1 3 Morgan 1 1 Perry 4 6 Pike 6 8 Pope 7 8 Pulaski 2 1 Randolph 5 9 Richland 6 5 Rock Island 1 1 Saline 6 3 Schuyler 5 3 Scott 5 7 Stephenson 10 3 Union 10 11 Wabash 1 2 Warren 2 0 Washington 1 4 Wayne 10 11 White 2 4 Whiteside 5 3 Williamson 5 7 Winnebago 8 6 Totals 294 255

About IDNR

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is celebrating 100 years of conservation and service to the people of Illinois throughout 2025. The department was established July 1, 1925, as the Illinois Department of Conservation, bringing under one umbrella oversight of fish and game, forestry, public works, and lakes.

Today, IDNR’s work encompasses management of about 400 sites across Illinois, including state parks and historic sites; wildlife, fisheries, forestry, and natural heritage; Lake Michigan water allocation and coastal management; conservation police; mines and minerals; oil and gas; issuance of licenses, permits, and numerous grants; the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta; and the Illinois State Museum. Visit https://dnr.illinois.gov for more information.

More like this: