Fall Firearm Hunters Harvest 255 Wild Turkeys In Illinois
IDNR releases fall turkey harvest totals.
SPRINGFIELD - Turkey hunters in Illinois harvested 255 wild turkeys during the 2025 fall firearm season Oct. 18-26, compared to 294 harvested last year.
The record harvest was set in 2005 when 1,218 birds were harvested.
This year 1,763 regular fall firearm season permits were sold compared to 1,756 last year. The largest number of permits sold was in 2007 when hunters purchased 4,968 permits.
Fall firearm turkey hunting was open in 56 of Illinois’ 102 counties. The top counties for harvest this year were Jefferson (16), Jo Daviess (16), Jasper (11), Union (11), and Wayne (11). Approximately 57% of the harvest were female birds and 43% were male.
The table below includes the preliminary 2025 county-by-county fall firearm turkey harvest results with comparable totals for 2024.
County
2024
2025
Adams
0
0
Alexander
4
4
Brown
1
2
Calhoun
6
0
Carroll
4
0
Cass
12
5
Clark
3
1
Clay
4
5
Crawford
5
4
Edwards
2
4
Franklin
6
9
Fulton
5
2
Gallatin
3
2
Greene
1
5
Hamilton
4
3
Hancock
2
1
Hardin
3
3
Henderson
4
0
Jackson
10
6
Jasper
17
11
Jefferson
17
16
Jersey
3
6
Jo Daviess
13
16
Johnson
6
7
Knox
7
2
Lawrence
2
2
Macoupin
6
2
Madison
9
4
Marion
16
9
Mason
6
8
Massac
5
4
McDonough
3
5
Menard
1
0
Mercer
1
1
Monroe
1
3
Morgan
1
1
Perry
4
6
Pike
6
8
Pope
7
8
Pulaski
2
1
Randolph
5
9
Richland
6
5
Rock Island
1
1
Saline
6
3
Schuyler
5
3
Scott
5
7
Stephenson
10
3
Union
10
11
Wabash
1
2
Warren
2
0
Washington
1
4
Wayne
10
11
White
2
4
Whiteside
5
3
Williamson
5
7
Winnebago
8
6
Totals
294
255
About IDNR
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is celebrating 100 years of conservation and service to the people of Illinois throughout 2025. The department was established July 1, 1925, as the Illinois Department of Conservation, bringing under one umbrella oversight of fish and game, forestry, public works, and lakes.
Today, IDNR’s work encompasses management of about 400 sites across Illinois, including state parks and historic sites; wildlife, fisheries, forestry, and natural heritage; Lake Michigan water allocation and coastal management; conservation police; mines and minerals; oil and gas; issuance of licenses, permits, and numerous grants; the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta; and the Illinois State Museum. Visit https://dnr.illinois.gov for more information.
