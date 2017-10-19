PETERSBURG – You are invited to experience the sights, smells and sounds of the fall season in the 1830s village of New Salem the last weekend of October.

During the Fall Festival, staff and volunteers in period clothing will be discussing and demonstrating 19th century daily life in the reconstructed village Abraham Lincoln called home during most of the 1830s on Saturday and Sunday, October 28 and 29, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. each day. Demonstrations include black powder, blacksmithing, broom making, candle dipping, natural dyeing, period games, period music on traditional instruments, quilting, soap making, spinning wool and weaving.

The Museum Store and Railsplitter Gift Shop operated by the New Salem Lincoln League will be open, as well as the Visitor Center and the New Salem Tradition Exhibit. OMGosh! Snack Shack will be open during the event. Call the site at 217-632.4000 or go to www.lincolnsnewsalem.com for more information.

Lincoln's New Salem State Historic Site, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, is located two miles south of Petersburg and 20 miles northwest of Springfield on Route 97. Admission is free, although a donation of $4 for adults, $2 for children and $10 per family is suggested.

