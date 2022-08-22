ALTON - Alton’s Fall City-Wide Litter Clean-Up will be held on Saturday, September 10th from 9:00 a.m. until noon, rain or shine. The community is invited to pitch in by picking up bags, gloves, a free donut, and directions to areas that need cleaning.

Registration stations are open from 8 am-12 pm and located Downtown at the corner of 3rd & Belle St., and in Middletown at Fast Eddie's Chicken at 7th and Central Ave.

At 9:00 a.m., groups are departing in Upper Alton from Taqueria Maya at 621 College Ave and North Alton from Joe K’s Restaurant, located at 2530 State St. If needed, groups can pick up supplies at Great Rivers Tourism Center, or Jacoby Arts Center two weeks prior.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alternatively, volunteers can simply pick up litter in their neighborhood and deposit it in their trash & recycle bins.

The bi-annual cleanups are coordinated by Pride, Incorporated, collaborating with Alton Main Street who share the vision and understanding that litter-free streets are essential for maintaining a high quality of life and instilling community pride while keeping our area attractive to visitors and potential new business. Thus, promoting the inspiration for “Love Where You Live”.

To make this community cleaning effort as successful as possible, we are appealing to youth groups, service organizations, business associations, and other similar groups to adopt sections of the main thoroughfares in town and clean them up during this event and beyond if they are so inclined.

For more information or to adopt an area that needs attention, please contact Pride Inc. at pride@prideincorporated.org. For full details of Pride Incorporated’s beautification projects, special events, networking activities, investment opportunities, and more, please visit www.prideincorporated.org or www.facebook.com/prideincorporated1.

More like this: