ALTON - Alton’s Fall City-Wide Litter Clean-Up will be held on Saturday, October 4th, from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., rain or shine. The community is invited to pitch in by picking up bags, gloves, a free donut, and directions to areas that need cleaning.

Registration stations are open from 9am- 11am and are located Downtown at the corner of 3rd & Belle St., in Middletown at Fast Eddies Chicken at 7th and Central Ave.

At 9:00 a.m., groups are departing in Upper Alton, across the street from Taqueria Maya on College Ave and in North Alton from Joe K’s Restaurant, located at 2530 State St where additional supplies will be stocked if needed.

Groups can pick up supplies at Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Center at 200 Piasa St, at the Pride, Inc office located within the Benjamin Godfrey mansion, and at Flock Food Truck Court two weeks prior.

Alternatively, volunteers can simply pick up litter in their neighborhood and deposit it in their own trash & recycle bins.

The bi-annual cleanups are coordinated by Pride, Beautification, collaborating with numerous organizations, businesses and neighbors who share the vision and understanding that litter-free streets are essential for maintaining a high quality of life and instilling community pride while keeping our area attractive to visitors and potential new business.

By promoting the inspiration to “Love Where You Live,” we hope to appeal to youth groups, service organizations, business associations and all like-minded individuals to join us in this endeavor. Each group can adopt a preferred area or have a section of the main throughfares in town that are in need of clean-up assigned by Pride volunteers.

For more information or to adopt an area that needs attention, please contact Pride Inc. at pride@prideincorporated.org /littercleanup.

For full details of Pride Incorporated’s beautification projects, special events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit prideincorporated.org or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

