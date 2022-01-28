The top five counties for fall archery wild turkey harvest this season were Madison (19), Jefferson (18), Schuyler (18), Franklin (16), and St. Clair (15).SPRINGFIELD Hunters in Illinois harvested a statewide total of 683 wild turkeys during the 2021-2022 fall archery turkey season.

The total compares with a statewide turkey harvest of 783 in 2020-2021 and a five-year average of 688 birds harvested. This season 24,768 permits were sold (excluding landowner permits) compared to 24,187 for the 2020-2021 season. The season dates were Oct. 1, 2021, through Jan. 16, 2022, and all 102 counties were open for hunting.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Harvest consisted of 51% toms and 49% hens. The top five counties for fall archery wild turkey harvest this season were Madison (19), Jefferson (18), Schuyler (18), Franklin (16), and St. Clair (15).

The table below includes the preliminary 2021-2022 county-by-county fall archery turkey harvest results with comparable totals for 2020-2021:

County

’20-‘21

’21-‘22

County

20-'21

21-'22

Adams

13

8

Livingston

1

2

Alexander

4

2

Logan

3

2

Bond

6

6

Macon

4

4

Boone

4

7

Macoupin

17

13

Brown

14

6

Madison

14

19

Bureau

16

6

Marion

17

11

Calhoun

6

5

Marshall

3

0

Carroll

4

6

Mason

15

7

Cass

17

11

Massac

6

2

Champaign

5

1

McDonough

5

7

Christian

6

2

McHenry

17

13

Clark

6

14

McLean

4

4

Clay

16

12

Menard

7

7

Clinton

8

4

Mercer

12

14

Coles

5

4

Monroe

11

6

Cook

0

1

Montgomery

4

8

Crawford

7

8

Morgan

11

8

Cumberland

3

3

Moultrie

0

3

DeKalb

1

5

Ogle

14

7

DeWitt

4

3

Peoria

12

10

Douglas

0

0

Perry

6

7

Dupage

0

0

Piatt

0

0

Edgar

5

3

Pike

13

9

Edwards

2

1

Pope

12

4

Effingham

11

Article continues after sponsor message

8

Pulaski

3

3

Fayette

9

11

Putnam

5

5

Ford

1

0

Randolph

15

14

Franklin

8

16

Richland

4

1

Fulton

8

13

Rock Island

16

7

Gallatin

4

2

Saline

8

3

Greene

8

2

Sangamon

10

10

Grundy

5

2

Schuyler

16

18

Hamilton

7

10

Scott

2

2

Hancock

10

10

Shelby

10

5

Hardin

4

4

St. Clair

8

15

Henderson

4

3

Stark

0

2

Henry

7

8

Stephenson

5

5

Iroquois

7

10

Tazewell

14

6

Jackson

9

13

Union

3

9

Jasper

5

7

Vermilion

13

9

Jefferson

27

18

Wabash

2

2

Jersey

6

8

Warren

5

4

JoDaviess

13

11

Washington

4

10

Johnson

10

3

Wayne

13

7

Kane

0

1

White

3

5

Kankakee

6

1

Whiteside

7

5

Kendall

0

4

Will

10

6

Knox

14

7

Williamson

15

11

Lake

2

3

Winnebago

15

10

LaSalle

11

5

Woodford

8

10

Lawrence

3

2

Unknown

0

24

Lee

10

8

Total

783

683

More like this:

Fall archery season yields record harvest of 1,045 wild turkeys
Mar 2, 2025
IDNR Announces 2024-2025 Deer Season Harvest Totals
Feb 3, 2025
Illinois Spring Trout Season Opens April 5 At 58 Locations Statewide
Mar 12, 2025
Fall Firearm Turkey Harvest Surges in Illinois Counties, Including Madison, Greene, Calhoun, Macoupin and Jersey
Nov 14, 2024
More Than 54,000 Deer Harvested During First Weekend Of Illinois Firearm Deer Season
Nov 29, 2024

 