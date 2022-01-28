Fall Archery Turkey Harvest Totals 683, Madison County Led With 19
SPRINGFIELD – Hunters in Illinois harvested a statewide total of 683 wild turkeys during the 2021-2022 fall archery turkey season.
The total compares with a statewide turkey harvest of 783 in 2020-2021 and a five-year average of 688 birds harvested. This season 24,768 permits were sold (excluding landowner permits) compared to 24,187 for the 2020-2021 season. The season dates were Oct. 1, 2021, through Jan. 16, 2022, and all 102 counties were open for hunting.
Harvest consisted of 51% toms and 49% hens. The top five counties for fall archery wild turkey harvest this season were Madison (19), Jefferson (18), Schuyler (18), Franklin (16), and St. Clair (15).
The table below includes the preliminary 2021-2022 county-by-county fall archery turkey harvest results with comparable totals for 2020-2021:
County
’20-‘21
’21-‘22
County
20-'21
21-'22
Adams
13
8
Livingston
1
2
Alexander
4
2
Logan
3
2
Bond
6
6
Macon
4
4
Boone
4
7
Macoupin
17
13
Brown
14
6
Madison
14
19
Bureau
16
6
Marion
17
11
Calhoun
6
5
Marshall
3
0
Carroll
4
6
Mason
15
7
Cass
17
11
Massac
6
2
Champaign
5
1
McDonough
5
7
Christian
6
2
McHenry
17
13
Clark
6
14
McLean
4
4
Clay
16
12
Menard
7
7
Clinton
8
4
Mercer
12
14
Coles
5
4
Monroe
11
6
Cook
0
1
Montgomery
4
8
Crawford
7
8
Morgan
11
8
Cumberland
3
3
Moultrie
0
3
DeKalb
1
5
Ogle
14
7
DeWitt
4
3
Peoria
12
10
Douglas
0
0
Perry
6
7
Dupage
0
0
Piatt
0
0
Edgar
5
3
Pike
13
9
Edwards
2
1
Pope
12
4
Effingham
11
8
Pulaski
3
3
Fayette
9
11
Putnam
5
5
Ford
1
0
Randolph
15
14
Franklin
8
16
Richland
4
1
Fulton
8
13
Rock Island
16
7
Gallatin
4
2
Saline
8
3
Greene
8
2
Sangamon
10
10
Grundy
5
2
Schuyler
16
18
Hamilton
7
10
Scott
2
2
Hancock
10
10
Shelby
10
5
Hardin
4
4
St. Clair
8
15
Henderson
4
3
Stark
0
2
Henry
7
8
Stephenson
5
5
Iroquois
7
10
Tazewell
14
6
Jackson
9
13
Union
3
9
Jasper
5
7
Vermilion
13
9
Jefferson
27
18
Wabash
2
2
Jersey
6
8
Warren
5
4
JoDaviess
13
11
Washington
4
10
Johnson
10
3
Wayne
13
7
Kane
0
1
White
3
5
Kankakee
6
1
Whiteside
7
5
Kendall
0
4
Will
10
6
Knox
14
7
Williamson
15
11
Lake
2
3
Winnebago
15
10
LaSalle
11
5
Woodford
8
10
Lawrence
3
2
Unknown
0
24
Lee
10
8
Total
783
683
