SPRINGFIELD – Hunters in Illinois harvested a statewide total of 683 wild turkeys during the 2021-2022 fall archery turkey season.

The total compares with a statewide turkey harvest of 783 in 2020-2021 and a five-year average of 688 birds harvested. This season 24,768 permits were sold (excluding landowner permits) compared to 24,187 for the 2020-2021 season. The season dates were Oct. 1, 2021, through Jan. 16, 2022, and all 102 counties were open for hunting.

Harvest consisted of 51% toms and 49% hens. The top five counties for fall archery wild turkey harvest this season were Madison (19), Jefferson (18), Schuyler (18), Franklin (16), and St. Clair (15).

The table below includes the preliminary 2021-2022 county-by-county fall archery turkey harvest results with comparable totals for 2020-2021:

County ’20-‘21 ’21-‘22 County 20-'21 21-'22 Adams 13 8 Livingston 1 2 Alexander 4 2 Logan 3 2 Bond 6 6 Macon 4 4 Boone 4 7 Macoupin 17 13 Brown 14 6 Madison 14 19 Bureau 16 6 Marion 17 11 Calhoun 6 5 Marshall 3 0 Carroll 4 6 Mason 15 7 Cass 17 11 Massac 6 2 Champaign 5 1 McDonough 5 7 Christian 6 2 McHenry 17 13 Clark 6 14 McLean 4 4 Clay 16 12 Menard 7 7 Clinton 8 4 Mercer 12 14 Coles 5 4 Monroe 11 6 Cook 0 1 Montgomery 4 8 Crawford 7 8 Morgan 11 8 Cumberland 3 3 Moultrie 0 3 DeKalb 1 5 Ogle 14 7 DeWitt 4 3 Peoria 12 10 Douglas 0 0 Perry 6 7 Dupage 0 0 Piatt 0 0 Edgar 5 3 Pike 13 9 Edwards 2 1 Pope 12 4 Effingham 11 Article continues after sponsor message 8 Pulaski 3 3 Fayette 9 11 Putnam 5 5 Ford 1 0 Randolph 15 14 Franklin 8 16 Richland 4 1 Fulton 8 13 Rock Island 16 7 Gallatin 4 2 Saline 8 3 Greene 8 2 Sangamon 10 10 Grundy 5 2 Schuyler 16 18 Hamilton 7 10 Scott 2 2 Hancock 10 10 Shelby 10 5 Hardin 4 4 St. Clair 8 15 Henderson 4 3 Stark 0 2 Henry 7 8 Stephenson 5 5 Iroquois 7 10 Tazewell 14 6 Jackson 9 13 Union 3 9 Jasper 5 7 Vermilion 13 9 Jefferson 27 18 Wabash 2 2 Jersey 6 8 Warren 5 4 JoDaviess 13 11 Washington 4 10 Johnson 10 3 Wayne 13 7 Kane 0 1 White 3 5 Kankakee 6 1 Whiteside 7 5 Kendall 0 4 Will 10 6 Knox 14 7 Williamson 15 11 Lake 2 3 Winnebago 15 10 LaSalle 11 5 Woodford 8 10 Lawrence 3 2 Unknown 0 24 Lee 10 8 Total 783 683

