SPRINGFIELD - Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary record statewide total of 1,045 wild turkeys during the 2024-2025 fall archery turkey season. The total compares last year’s harvest of 803 and the 5-year average of 763 birds harvested. The previous record total for fall archery season was in 2015 when 851 turkeys were taken.

This season 27,422 permits were sold (excluding landowner permits) compared to 25,741 for the 2023-2024 season. The season dates were Oct. 1, 2024 through Jan. 19, 2025 and all 102 counties were open for hunting.

Harvest reports were 51% male and 49% female compared to 54% males and 46% hens last year. A total of 62% of hunters reported using crossbows versus 37% using compound bows and 1% using traditional bows.

The top five counties for fall archery wild turkey harvest this season were Fayette, 37; Jefferson, 28; Pike, 25; Marion, 24; and Jo Daviess, 23.

The table below includes the preliminary 2024-2025 county-by-county fall archery turkey harvest results with comparable totals for 2023-2024.

County 2023-2024 2024-2025 Adams 15 15 Alexander 6 1 Bond 9 21 Boone 7 5 Brown 8 9 Bureau 8 15 Calhoun 14 16 Carroll 11 12 Cass 11 17 Champaign 6 6 Christian 7 9 Clark 8 4 Clay 16 19 Clinton 11 13 Coles 8 13 Crawford 8 8 Cumberland 2 4 Dekalb 2 3 DeWitt 1 3 Douglas 1 2 Edgar 4 4 Edwards 4 6 Effingham 6 16 Fayette 23 37 Ford 0 0 Franklin 10 7 Fulton 10 14 Gallatin 2 3 Greene 4 6 Grundy 4 5 Hamilton 15 8 Hancock 9 17 Hardin 2 7 Henderson 6 2 Henry 8 10 Iroquois 10 17 Jackson 5 7 Jasper 9 9 Jefferson 31 28 Jersey 8 9 JoDaviess 23 23 Johnson 6 16 Kane 1 0 Kankakee 3 11 Kendall 0 0 Knox 7 12 Lake 5 3 LaSalle 9 15 Lawrence 8 4 Lee Article continues after sponsor message 9 22 Livingston 3 4 Logan 0 3 Macon 5 6 Macoupin 14 19 Madison 11 18 Marion 16 24 Marshall 7 8 Mason 13 15 Massac 8 5 McDonough 3 2 McHenry 12 17 McLean 2 9 Menard 7 9 Mercer 9 10 Monroe 12 10 Montgomery 11 21 Morgan 5 6 Moultrie 1 6 Ogle 17 17 Peoria 9 18 Perry 5 14 Piatt 0 3 Pike 15 25 Pope 5 6 Pulaski 4 3 Putnam 1 3 Randolph 8 19 Richland 3 3 Rock Island 7 5 Saline 2 7 Sangamon 12 22 Schuyler 8 11 Scott 6 1 Shelby 7 15 St. Clair 16 13 Stark 0 1 Stephenson 8 20 Tazewell 8 12 Union 8 5 Vermilion 13 10 Wabash 2 3 Warren 4 2 Washington 11 8 Wayne 12 13 White 5 5 Whiteside 11 18 Will 10 15 Williamson 18 14 Winnebago 14 17 Woodford 11 12 Unknown 4 0 TOTAL 803 1045

More like this: