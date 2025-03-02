Fall archery season yields record harvest of 1,045 wild turkeys
SPRINGFIELD - Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary record statewide total of 1,045 wild turkeys during the 2024-2025 fall archery turkey season. The total compares last year’s harvest of 803 and the 5-year average of 763 birds harvested. The previous record total for fall archery season was in 2015 when 851 turkeys were taken.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
This season 27,422 permits were sold (excluding landowner permits) compared to 25,741 for the 2023-2024 season. The season dates were Oct. 1, 2024 through Jan. 19, 2025 and all 102 counties were open for hunting.
Harvest reports were 51% male and 49% female compared to 54% males and 46% hens last year. A total of 62% of hunters reported using crossbows versus 37% using compound bows and 1% using traditional bows.
The top five counties for fall archery wild turkey harvest this season were Fayette, 37; Jefferson, 28; Pike, 25; Marion, 24; and Jo Daviess, 23.
The table below includes the preliminary 2024-2025 county-by-county fall archery turkey harvest results with comparable totals for 2023-2024.
County
2023-2024
2024-2025
Adams
15
15
Alexander
6
1
Bond
9
21
Boone
7
5
Brown
8
9
Bureau
8
15
Calhoun
14
16
Carroll
11
12
Cass
11
17
Champaign
6
6
Christian
7
9
Clark
8
4
Clay
16
19
Clinton
11
13
Coles
8
13
Crawford
8
8
Cumberland
2
4
Dekalb
2
3
DeWitt
1
3
Douglas
1
2
Edgar
4
4
Edwards
4
6
Effingham
6
16
Fayette
23
37
Ford
0
0
Franklin
10
7
Fulton
10
14
Gallatin
2
3
Greene
4
6
Grundy
4
5
Hamilton
15
8
Hancock
9
17
Hardin
2
7
Henderson
6
2
Henry
8
10
Iroquois
10
17
Jackson
5
7
Jasper
9
9
Jefferson
31
28
Jersey
8
9
JoDaviess
23
23
Johnson
6
16
Kane
1
0
Kankakee
3
11
Kendall
0
0
Knox
7
12
Lake
5
3
LaSalle
9
15
Lawrence
8
4
Lee
Article continues after sponsor message
9
22
Livingston
3
4
Logan
0
3
Macon
5
6
Macoupin
14
19
Madison
11
18
Marion
16
24
Marshall
7
8
Mason
13
15
Massac
8
5
McDonough
3
2
McHenry
12
17
McLean
2
9
Menard
7
9
Mercer
9
10
Monroe
12
10
Montgomery
11
21
Morgan
5
6
Moultrie
1
6
Ogle
17
17
Peoria
9
18
Perry
5
14
Piatt
0
3
Pike
15
25
Pope
5
6
Pulaski
4
3
Putnam
1
3
Randolph
8
19
Richland
3
3
Rock Island
7
5
Saline
2
7
Sangamon
12
22
Schuyler
8
11
Scott
6
1
Shelby
7
15
St. Clair
16
13
Stark
0
1
Stephenson
8
20
Tazewell
8
12
Union
8
5
Vermilion
13
10
Wabash
2
3
Warren
4
2
Washington
11
8
Wayne
12
13
White
5
5
Whiteside
11
18
Will
10
15
Williamson
18
14
Winnebago
14
17
Woodford
11
12
Unknown
4
0
TOTAL
803
1045
More like this: