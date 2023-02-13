SPRINGFIELD – Hunters in Illinois harvested a statewide total of 801 wild turkeys during the 2022-2023 fall archery turkey season between Oct. 1 and Jan. 15.

The total compares with the statewide fall archery turkey harvest of 683 in 2021-2022 and is the third-highest harvest total on record for the season in Illinois. The top five counties for fall archery wild turkey harvest this season were Vermilion with 27 turkeys harvested; Ogle, 24; Clay, 22; Marion, 21; and Randolph, 21.

This season, 25,373 permits were sold (excluding landowner permits), compared to 24,768 for the 2021-2022 season. All 102 counties were open for hunting. The harvest consisted of 48% males and 52% hens.

Below is a summary table of harvest by county compared to last year’s totals.

County

2022-2023

2021-2022

Adams

8

12

Alexander

7

4

Bond

5

4

Boone

6

1

Brown

10

9

Bureau

5

12

Calhoun

9

9

Carroll

10

6

Cass

15

21

Champaign

1

4

Christian

6

5

Clark

12

9

Clay

22

11

Clinton

8

12

Coles

5

6

Crawford

8

5

Cumberland

0

3

DEKALB

3

0

DeWitt

2

2

EDGAR

6

0

Edwards

5

1

Effingham

11

7

Fayette

13

11

Ford

0

1

Franklin

9

6

Fulton

12

21

Gallatin

4

1

Greene

3

3

Grundy

2

2

Hamilton

12

7

Hancock

7

14

Hardin

3

2

Henderson

4

9

Henry

3

8

Iroquois

11

1

Jackson

7

9

Jasper

3

6

Jefferson

19

25

Jersey

6

4

JoDaviess

18

15

Johnson

12

7

Kankakee

5

2

Kendall

0

3

Knox

8

17

Lake

6

1

LaSalle

11

6

Lawrence

4

4

Lee

8

11

Livingston

5

2

Logan

2

2

Macon

5

5

Macoupin

13

8

Madison

11

13

Marion

21

15

Marshall

5

4

Mason

14

10

Massac

4

4

McDonough

6

5

McHenry

8

7

McLean

6

5

Menard

4

4

Mercer

10

6

Monroe

9

7

Montgomery

10

2

Morgan

3

5

Moultrie

4

1

Ogle

24

14

Peoria

12

13

Perry

6

9

PIATT

1

0

Pike

16

13

Pope

9

9

Pulaski

3

1

Putnam

4

3

Randolph

21

5

Richland

4

3

Rock Island

6

17

Saline

5

4

Sangamon

3

13

Schuyler

8

12

Scott

3

4

Shelby

11

7

St. Clair

14

9

Stark

0

1

Stephenson

12

8

Tazewell

17

5

Union

12

10

Vermilion

27

12

Wabash

3

1

Warren

4

2

Washington

7

4

Wayne

17

14

White

4

2

Whiteside

10

7

Will

13

12

Williamson

12

11

Winnebago

13

10

Woodford

6

9

TOTAL

801

688

