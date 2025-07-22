ALTON — Alton Parks & Recreation has opened registration for its Fall 2025 Youth Soccer League, which will run from September through October at Gordon Moore Park’s Northside fields. The program is open to children born between Sept. 1, 2010, and Aug. 31, 2020, and registration will remain open until Wednesday, July 31.

The league carries a registration fee of $55 for residents and $60 for non-residents. Registrations received after July 31 will incur a $10 late fee, and late applicants may be placed on a waiting list depending on team availability.

The tentative schedule includes an eight-week season, with optional training sessions. Practices will be organized by volunteer coaches and are expected to begin approximately two to three weeks before the first games.

“We encourage families to register early and get involved in their community,” said Sabrina Kalips, Alton Recreation Supervisor. “Our soccer program is growing, and I am excited to offer free training from surrounding programs around our area to provide a fun, safe environment for kids to play, learn, and build community. Last spring, I was able to include SIUE Men’s soccer and Alton High School for soccer training for our Recreation Soccer Program.”

Alton Parks & Recreation is also seeking volunteer coaches and paid referees for the upcoming season. No prior experience is required; applicants must be willing to support youth sports and foster a positive team environment. Interested individuals can apply through the City of Alton’s website via BambooHR. Positions are available to qualified adults and teens, with a minimum age requirement potentially applying for referees.

Registration can be completed online at https://teamsideline.com/altonil or in person at the Alton Parks & Recreation Office, located at 2 Emma Kaus Lane, Alton. The office is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For additional information about registration, coaching, or refereeing, contact Alton Parks & Recreation at (618) 463-3580 or via email at skalips@cityofaltonil.gov.

