On December 3rd from 10:30am – 11:30am, and again on December 4th from 5:30pm-6:30pm, Tri-Cities Faith in Action Coordinator Sarah Sanchez will be hosting a Volunteer Recruitment Meeting at Senior Services Plus in Alton.

Tri-Cities Area Faith in Action is a ministry that helps seniors in need maintain their independence, as well as their dignity and quality of life, by providing free volunteer services.

There are many volunteer opportunities available, including office secretary, orientation trainer, marketing specialist, event coordination, visitors, shoppers, drivers, and friendly phone callers.

Tri-Cities Area Faith in Action is looking for compassionate and reliable individuals who are interested in making a difference in the lives of senior citizens in Granite City, Madison, Pontoon Beach, Mitchell, and Venice.

This informational presentation is open to any age and the general public is encouraged to attend to learn more. Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois. For more information, call 618-465-3298 ext. 100 or call TCAFIA directly at (618) 877-3300 ext. 131.

