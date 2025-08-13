FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — As the new school year begins, Fairview Heights Police are stepping up efforts to ensure student safety through increased patrols and specialized training for teachers.

In preparation for the return of students, teachers have been participating in “Stop the Bleed” training, a program designed to equip them with skills to respond effectively in emergency situations. Meanwhile, School Resource Officers have been preparing for weeks to foster strong, positive relationships with students and parents.

Fairview Heights Police are also urging drivers to exercise caution by slowing down in school zones, stopping for school buses, and allowing children extra time to cross streets safely. Officers will be increasing their presence in and around schools throughout the community to help maintain a secure environment.

“Let’s work together for a safe and successful school year,” the department said in a statement.

