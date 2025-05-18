FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Four Fairview Heights police officers were wounded in a shooting Saturday night, prompting a statement from the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) State Lodge President Chris Southwood. The incident occurred as the officers were carrying out their duties in the city.

Southwood expressed relief that none of the officers who were struck by gunfire lost their lives. “We are eternally grateful that none of the officers who were struck by a violent criminal’s bullets will lose their lives, which is especially poignant during this month when we traditionally honor officers who have been killed in the line of duty,” he said.

While acknowledging the outpouring of support in the form of “thoughts and prayers” for the injured officers, Southwood emphasized that such gestures alone are insufficient. “

What the men and women in this most dangerous profession need more than anything is laws and respect. Laws that punish the perpetrator rather than the police, and respect for all those whose job is to run toward danger to protect their fellow citizens,” he stated.

Southwood questioned whether stronger anti-crime laws and greater respect for law enforcement could have prevented the shooting but noted that the four officers — three men and one woman — came close to paying the ultimate price while trying to keep the community safe. He called on lawmakers to prioritize public safety and encouraged the public to recognize the daily risks officers face.

The Fraternal Order of Police, established in 1915, is the largest organization of sworn law enforcement officers in the United States. The Illinois FOP, chartered in 1963, represents more than 34,000 active duty and retired police officers, making it the second largest State Lodge in the nation. For more information, visit www.ilfop263.com.

