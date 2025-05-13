FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - The Fairview Heights Police Department announced the addition of two new officers, Cody Randolph and Slater McVeigh, who will begin their training at the police academy later this month.

Both Randolph and McVeigh have prior military service and are transitioning to roles in local law enforcement.

The department expressed its welcome to the new recruits and acknowledged their commitment to serving the community.