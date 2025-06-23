FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Fairview Heights Police officers recently participated in a full day of in-service training focused on constitutional policing and officer safety, officials said.

The training began with classroom instruction on constitutional requirements related to traffic stops, including relevant case law and federal statutes.

Officers then moved outdoors to conduct high-risk traffic stop exercises using live role players.

The day concluded at the shooting range, where officers practiced advanced safety techniques addressing ballistics and bullet penetration in vehicles.

Training included the use of Simunitions and live fire exercises aimed at improving threat mitigation in and around vehicles.

“An exhaustive day but critically important that our guardians are prepared, trained and educated,” the Fairview Heights Police Department said in a statement.

