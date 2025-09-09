FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Officers Cody Randolph and Slater McView graduated from the Police Academy on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, marking the beginning of their careers serving the community in Fairview Heights.

Both Fairview Heights Police officers bring military experience to their new roles.

Officer Randolph, who served as the class president, and Officer Slater, recognized with an award in defensive tactics, expressed readiness to assist residents in the city.

The Fairview Heights Police Department welcomed the new officers, emphasizing their commitment to serving the community every day in a city that values its citizens.