FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Fairview Heights Police responded early Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, to a report of a man armed with a rifle walking on MetroLink train tracks. At approximately 1:19 a.m. on Sept. 14, 2025, officers located the individual, who cooperated with authorities.

Upon investigation, it was determined that the weapon in question was a Tippmann M4 Carbine paintball gun, not a rifle, and there was no threat to the public.

The man was taken into custody on an active warrant. No charges were filed in connection with the incident.

Fairview Heights Police Department addressed misinformation circulating online about the call, noting that some posts are based solely on initial dispatch information heard over scanners and may not reflect the final outcome.

The department urged the public to rely on official information released directly by the police for accurate updates.

