FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Zachariah Yinger, 37, owner of High Life at 122 Lincoln Highway in Fairview Heights, was arrested Sept. 19, 2025, following a multi-month investigation led by the Illinois State Police and Fairview Heights Police into the illegal sale of nitrous oxide, authorities said.

A search warrant executed at High Life resulted in the seizure of nitrous oxide canisters and related paraphernalia. Following the investigation, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant charging Yinger with unlawful possession with intent to deliver nitrous oxide (case number 2025CF001545). On the same day, Yinger was also charged in Madison County in connection with a separate store he owns, facing the same charge (case number 25CF2319).

Fairview Heights Chief of Police Steve Johnson said the department is dedicated to protecting community health and safety and condemned the illegal sale of nitrous oxide disguised as legitimate business practices.

“This case is a clear reminder of the dangers associated with inhalant abuse,” Johnson said. He urged parents and guardians to have open conversations with their children about the risks and to recognize that seemingly harmless products can have life-threatening consequences.

Article continues after sponsor message

Johnson also acknowledged a father who brought concerns about the business’s sales practices to law enforcement and thanked the Illinois State Police for their professional work in leading the investigation.

The Fairview Heights Police Department issued a public safety advisory warning about the dangers of nitrous oxide misuse, commonly known as “whippets.” Inhalation of nitrous oxide can deprive the brain of oxygen, potentially causing unconsciousness, seizures, long-term neurological damage, and even sudden death.

The advisory noted that nitrous oxide is often sold in small, silver-colored cartridges labeled as “whipped cream chargers,” with popular brands including Whip-It, Best Whip, Ultra-Purewhip, and Cream Deluxe. These items are marketed as kitchen supplies but are frequently misused as inhalants. Accessories such as “crackers” or dispensers, which puncture the cartridges to release gas into balloons for inhalation, may also be indicators of abuse.

“Anyone charged with a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” the State’s Attorney’s Office said in a statement.





More like this: