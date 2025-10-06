FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — The Fairview Heights Police Department announced lane closures on Longacre Drive beginning Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, due to concrete joint replacement work.

The westbound and center lanes, starting at the rear entrance of Total Wine and More and continuing west, are closed to traffic, Fairview Heights Police said.

Officials advise motorists to use caution and be alert for construction crews and equipment in the area.

The closures are expected to remain in place until the work is completed, with updates to be provided once all lanes reopen.

