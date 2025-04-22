FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Amber Hopkins, an administrative assistant with the Fairview Heights Police Department, has been named the 2025 recipient of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board Executive Institute Women in Criminal Justice Blue Line Dedication Award. The award honors women who demonstrate unwavering dedication and exceptional service to their communities.

Hopkins, a 20-year member of the Fairview Heights Police Department, currently serves as the administrative assistant to the chief of police and supports the entire command staff. Her career began as a 911 telecommunicator before transitioning to her current role.

Beyond her administrative duties, Hopkins has taken on multiple additional responsibilities, including leading community programs such as the Youth Academy, Volunteer Program, RAD Training, Citizens and Senior Academy, and hosting MTU and SILEC classes and other community events.

Chief of Police John Smith described Hopkins as “a true leader not only in our department, but in our region.” He added that “every police administrator in the St. Louis Metro East area knows if you want something done and done right you better call Amber.”

Hopkins’ dedication was further tested in 2023 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. During a command staff meeting, she abruptly left after receiving the diagnosis and underwent immediate surgery and treatments. Despite the challenges, she continued working, maintaining high professional standards while balancing her roles as a mother and wife. Hopkins has inspired everyone around her with her approach to life.

In 2024, Hopkins completed her treatments and was recognized as a survivor.

Chief Smith said her resilience and leadership “help maintain our reputation as a leader in law enforcement in the Metro East area” and called her “the core of who we are,” adding she “keeps our department on the forefront of law enforcement.”

