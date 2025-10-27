FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — The City of Fairview Heights announced plans for two major parks and recreation projects set to begin in early 2026, aiming to enhance community facilities and recreational opportunities.

Fairview Heights Mayor Mark Kupsky detailed the initiatives, which include a complete revitalization of Pleasant Ridge Park and an expansion of the city’s Recreation (REC) complex.

The Pleasant Ridge Park project in Fairview Heights will feature new restrooms, pavilions, upgraded playground equipment, expanded dog run areas, and additional infrastructure improvements.

The recreation complex expansion involves constructing a new building adjacent to the existing center, named the “FIELD HOUSE.” This facility will offer multifunctional space for events, meetings, and recreation programs, as well as indoor, semi-outdoor, and outdoor pickleball courts.

Both projects are scheduled to begin early next year and are targeted for completion by October 2026.

The City of Fairview Heights plans to provide further updates as the developments progress.

