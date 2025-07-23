FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Officers Jon Henne and Shayne Korte of the Fairview Heights Police Department have been presented with a lifesaving award for their actions on Feb. 8, 2025, when they responded to a medical emergency involving a 27-year-old woman experiencing a seizure and respiratory failure.

Fairview Heights police dispatch alerted the officers that the woman was no longer breathing and that her stepfather was performing CPR upon their arrival at the residence.

The officers immediately began administering CPR, alternating as necessary, and connected an automated external defibrillator (AED).

Over the course of approximately 10 minutes, three shocks were delivered while CPR continued, Fairview Heights Police Department officials said.

Emergency medical services arrived on scene shortly after. Officer Henne assisted EMS personnel, while Officer Korte gathered information from family members and provided reassurance.

Once the patient was stabilized, the officers aided EMS in moving her from an upstairs location to a stretcher in the front yard and into the ambulance.

Due to the officers’ prompt and coordinated response, the patient was stabilized sufficiently for transport to a hospital where she received advanced medical care.

She subsequently returned home and is reported to be doing well.

