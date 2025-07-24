FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Fairview Heights Police Officers Molly Muennich and Herminio "Tony" Raimundi recently shared their recovery stories with the city’s Board following injuries sustained in the line of duty on May 17, 2025.

Officer Muennich was shot in the mouth, and Officer Raimundi was shot in the arm during the incident.

Fairview Heights Police said the officers were responding to a report on Potomac Drive of a suspicious person prowling around a home. When the officers arrived and contacted the individual, they found it was a possible domestic situation. The person then began shooting and hit three Fairview Heights Police officers.

Both Fairview Heights Police officers have undergone surgeries and are continuing their recovery before returning to active duty.

The presentation took place recently, where the officers updated the Board on their progress.

The event included Honorable Mary Russell, Vice President; Mr. John Capps, President; and Lt. Col. Lawrence O’Toole, Executive Director.

The Fairview Heights community expressed gratitude for the officers’ service and bravery. “We are honored to stand with you,” the Board said in recognition of the officers' commitment and resilience.

