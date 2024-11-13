FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Fairview Heights police arrested a wanted fugitive from Missouri on Wednesday morning after receiving information that he was staying at the Super 8 Hotel. Jared H. Combs, a 39-year-old white male, was wanted on multiple felony warrants from Franklin County, Mo., including charges of sexual assault, kidnapping, domestic violence, and possession of a controlled substance.

The arrest attempt occurred around 10 a.m. as officers observed Combs in the hotel parking lot walking his pit bull. According to police, Combs resisted arrest and fell into a deep ravine during the encounter. Officers deployed a Taser as he attempted to flee but he managed to escape into a wooded area on the north side of the ravine.

In response to the situation, law enforcement set up a perimeter and called for assistance from additional agencies, including police K9 units, drones, and air support. After approximately one hour of searching, a drone located Combs, who was subsequently taken into custody without further incident just northwest of the railroad tracks.

During the operation, officers recovered a loaded semi-automatic firearm where Combs had fallen in the ravine, and a second firearm was found in his hotel room. He was transported to the St. Clair County Jail.

Fairview Heights Police Chief Steve Johnson commended the officers involved, stating, “These officers risked their lives to bring the violent suspect into custody to keep others safe. Using smart police work, law enforcement was successful. We thank all of the agencies that responded with police officers for the perimeter, K9's and fire department for the additional drones.”

As mandated by the Illinois Supreme Court, all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

