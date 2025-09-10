FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — An 18-year-old driver was arrested on the morning of Sept. 3, 2025, for reckless driving after being caught traveling 81 mph in a 25 mph residential zone on Highland Road in Fairview Heights, authorities said.

Fairview Heights Officer Ryan Teschendorf, conducting a speeding enforcement patrol around 8:30 a.m., stopped the driver after confirming the speed with a handheld LASER radar unit.

The stop came in response to reports from a local resident and a social media video showing a Buick SUV repeatedly speeding through the neighborhood during morning hours. Teschendorf's actions could be construed as heroic with the speeds being recorded by the driver and the potential harm that could occur in a residential neighborhood.

Highland Road in Fairview Heights is a residential area with a posted speed limit designed to protect residents, including children, Fairview Heights Police said.

"At the time of the stop, children were observed waiting at a nearby school bus stop," the police department added.

The driver was charged with reckless driving, classified as a Class A misdemeanor under the Illinois Vehicle Code. The vehicle was impounded following the arrest.

Fairview Heights Police stressed that speed limits are enforced to ensure the safety of all residents, noting the presence of children walking, riding bicycles, or playing outdoors at various times throughout the day.

The Fairview Heights Police Department encourages residents to report traffic concerns and repeat offenders through its online reporting system.

Officials noted that comments on social media posts about speed issues may not be monitored and urged the community to use official channels for reporting to help maintain safe roadways.

To contact the Fairview Heights Police with any concerns, call (618) 489-2100.

