WORDEN – A Fairview Heights man has been charged with attempted murder and more after trying to stab someone in the neck while on parole for a previous murder.

Nathan M. Hayes, 39, of Fairview Heights, was charged on May 16, 2025 with attempted first degree murder (a Class X felony), attempted aggravated battery, and his second or subsequent offense of domestic battery (both Class 4 felonies).

Hayes allegedly attempted to stab a household or family member in the neck with a knife on May 14, 2025. Officials with the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office confirmed the attempted stabbing took place in Worden.

According to a petition to deny Hayes’s pretrial release from custody, he reportedly walked up to the victim before he told them, “I love you, but I have to do this,” then attempted to stab them in the neck. The petition states the incident “can be seen on video as well.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The petition also states Hayes was “out on parole” from a 2004 murder case in which he “stabbed somebody in the carotid artery, killing them.” Court documents from the 2004 murder case state Hayes killed the victim by stabbing them in the neck with a knife.

In the 2004 case, Hayes was originally charged with three counts of first degree murder, one count of aggravated battery, and one count of mob action. In addition to murdering the first victim, he was additionally accused of acting with another individual and striking a second victim in the face with a glass beer bottle. All counts except the first count of first degree murder were dismissed in exchange for a guilty plea from Hayes.

On Sept. 13, 2005, Hayes was sentenced to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the murder, and was court ordered to serve 100% of his sentence; however, he received credit for 564 days worth of time served in the Madison County Jail.

The latest case against Hayes was presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Hayes currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: