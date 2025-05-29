FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Three Fairview Heights police officers were shot and injured during a confrontation with a suspect on May 17, 2025. Two of the officers continue to recover after treatment. One of the officers, Molly Muennich, was shot in the face, while Herminio Raimundi was shot in the arm.

Officer Andrew Ward was shot in the chest, but thankfully a bullet-resistant vest prevented serious injury and he was treated and released.

The Fairview Heights mayor and police chief both spoke this week, providing an update on the situation. The two were both thankful for their enormous support the Fairview Heights Police has received since the incident not only from citizens in the community, but nationwide.

At approximately 9:44 p.m. on May 17, 2025, Fairview Heights police responded to a call reporting a suspicious individual near a residence. Upon arrival, officers encountered 22-year-old Elijah Thompson of Belleville, who opened fire, striking three officers. Thompson was taken into custody without injury, and a loaded semi-automatic firearm along with a spare magazine, were recovered.

Officer Muennich underwent emergency surgery after being shot in the face; officer Raimundi was shot in the arm and has been released from the hospital but continues medical treatment.

Sgt. Jason Total and Officer Jon Henne also sustained injuries during the incident and are recovering.

Fairview Heights Police Chief Steve Johnson praised the officers’ training, experience and resilience.

“They are heroes of heroes,” he said. Johnson described the rapid sequence of events, noting the suspect fired three shots in just seconds while officers wrestled the gun from him. Officers refrained from using their firearms due to the risk of hitting fellow officers, he said.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Thompson with four counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated battery, and one count of resisting arrest. State’s Attorney James Gomric emphasized the department’s commitment to holding the suspect accountable. “We pray for the officers involved and their families and we intend to do all in our power to ensure that the perpetrator is held accountable for his actions that night,” Gomric said.

Fairview Heights Mayor Mark Kupsky expressed gratitude for the community’s support and highlighted the unity within the police department. “When one person in the police department gets injured, all get injured,” Kupsky said. He also acknowledged the role of officers’ families and called on the public to keep law enforcement in their thoughts and prayers.

The police department has received numerous donations of food and treats from the community. Mayor Kupsky urged continued focus on the health and healing of the five officers and the entire police department staff.

The incident remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police at the request of the Fairview Heights Police Department.

You can donate by mailing donations to TTMF at PO Box 274, Bethalto IL, 62010, or Venmo @OfficerTylerNTimmins-MemorialF.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

