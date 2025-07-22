FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Schnucks grocery stores across the Midwest hosted their annual Hydrate Our Heroes beverage drive through Tuesday, July 16, 2024, collecting drinks to support local police, fire departments, and other first responders during the summer months. The Fairview Heights drive collected 7.5 watermelon bins with water and Gatorade, which was a big success.

The campaign, now in its third year, invites community members to donate water, Gatorade, juice, energy drinks, and sparkling water at all 114 Schnucks locations. Monetary contributions are also accepted at the stores’ customer service desks, where organizers purchase beverages on behalf of donors.

“A huge thank you to everyone who donated and helped us with our Hydrate Our Heroes event here at Schnucks," Kelly Francis, a coordinator of the Fairview Heights drive, said.

Paul Simon, spokesperson for Schnucks, said the drive focuses on collecting the most requested items by first responders. Francis added that the goal this year is to double the amount collected last year to meet the hydration needs of emergency responders during hot summer conditions.

The drive has received strong community support in previous years, reflecting local appreciation for first responders.

Schnucks expressed gratitude for public cooperation and emphasized the importance of community involvement in making the event successful.

