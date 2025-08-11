Get The Latest News!

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Volunteers with the Fairview Heights & Friends Trekking for Trash organization collected 27 bags of trash during a cleanup event held Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, near the Fairview Heights Metro Link Station.

The group, which is affiliated with the Fairview Heights Beautification Commission, brought together 22 volunteers, including several first-time participants and a newly appointed Eagle Scout.

The group's goal is to address an area identified as heavily littered and to promote community pride and environmental responsibility.

“We had a beautiful day yesterday to trek and trek we did,” the group posted following the event.

Trekking for Trash regularly organizes such efforts to improve the local environment. The next cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025.

For more information about the Fairview Heights & Friends Trekking For Trash group, contact Mark Burgdorf at markaburgdorft@gmail.com or call (618) 680-4136.

