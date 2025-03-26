EAST ST. LOUIS – A 17-year-old male from Fairview Heights has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder in connection with a homicide that occurred on March 23, 2025. The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Public Safety Enforcement Group made the arrest following a request for assistance from the East St. Louis Police Department.

The incident took place in the 2500 block of Bond Avenue, where 41-year-old Cicero C. Maple of East St. Louis was shot multiple times while waiting at a bus stop.

Maple was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Following a thorough investigation, the case was presented to St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric, leading to the filing of charges against the juvenile suspect on March 26, 2025.

The suspect is currently being held at the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center, with his identity withheld due to his age.

No further information has been released regarding the case.

