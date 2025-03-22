FAIRMONT CITY – The Fairmont City Police Department recently welcomed Officer Jonathon Smelser to its team. Smelser, a graduate of the SWIC Police Academy, previously served with the Venice Police Department and has a background in public service as a volunteer firefighter with the Brooklyn Fire Department.

The board meeting provided a platform for city officials to introduce Smelser to the community.

Chief of Police Gerald Brown Jr. expressed optimism about Smelser's addition to the department, highlighting his commitment to public service and willingness to assist others.

"With his background in public service, he will be a great addition to the department and community," the chief said.

Officer Smelser's experience and dedication to helping others are expected to enhance the department's efforts to maintain safety and foster community relations in Fairmont City.