FAIRMONT CITY — Marleen Menendez Suarez, a local attorney, has seen a surge of clients seeking legal assistance since she offered to prepare guardianship and power of attorney documents for free in response to fears of deportation. Her Facebook post on Jan. 20, 2025, has drawn several individuals to her Fairmont City law office in recent days.

Suarez commented: “People are very afraid, and they're very afraid for their children because many of them are U.S. citizens. What they're facing is, if both mom and dad get deported, what happens to their kids, and this is what occurred to me, too. This is why I started doing what I was doing.”

Recently the small attorney's office in Fairmont City was filled with women, children, and a few men, many of whom had been waiting for about an hour to finalize their legal documents. The clients often arrived with family members who could assist in translating the legal jargon for their mixed-status families.

Located approximately six miles east of downtown St. Louis, Fairmont City has a population of more than 2,300, with nearly 70 percent of residents hailing from Mexico. The area has historically attracted immigrants and individuals without legal status, particularly to work in a now-closed zinc plant.

Today, the community is characterized by small-business owners and workers in construction and warehouses.

Suarez emphasized the importance of the Hispanic community in Fairmont City, stating that the potential separation of families would have a detrimental impact on the entire city. She noted that her law firm has prepared standby guardianships for over 100 children since the initiative began.

Suarez expressed gratitude to her office manager, DeeAnna Beckham, and the volunteers who have supported the effort, including translators and greeters. She highlighted the collective commitment to assist those in need until the demand subsides.

Suarez's other message for everyone in the Hispanic community was as follows: "Make sure your car is properly licensed, has proper equipment (an example is a light on your license plate) and that the driver is licensed to drive. Obey all traffic laws. Do not give the police any reason to pull you over and escalate the stop into an arrest."

As the situation continues to evolve, Suarez said the law firm remains focused on providing necessary legal protections for families concerned about the implications of deportation.

