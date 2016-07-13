Fair Parade brings out best in Jersey
SEE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW:
JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Fair Parade brought the hometown spirit for not only Jerseyville, but the surrounding areas with a spirited parade, flanked by packed sidewalks with children and adults.
Parents and grandparents helped young children to tons of candy tossed to the side and parade participants were variety in ages and themes.
Phil and Andrea Ringhausen, speaking for the Jersey County Fair group, both said they thought the parade went magnificently and was once again a big success.
“The weather was beautiful and the town was just full of people everywhere,” Phil Ringhausen said. “Andrea had one of the bigger parades she has ever had and it was done in an hour and 45 minutes, under the two hours the Illinois State Highway Patrol lets us keep the highway closed. Everybody just had a great time. We had such a variety of floats and celebrated the champions of Jersey County.”
Jersey County Fair Parade float winners were:
Best Overall – Eastland Baptist Church
Best Followed Theme – Kids Shouldn’t Have Cancer
Most Creative – Fieldon Baptist Church
Most Appealing – 1st Mid America
Best Participation – Jersey State Bank
Most Complex – Jersey Farm and Home
