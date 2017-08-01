ALTON - Failed brakes are to blame for Sunday's accident that damaged a portion of the recently finished landscaping at State House Circle on College and Central next to OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center in Alton.

Tim Matifes, who organized and the chaired the project for Pride, Inc., said they were initially concerned it might have been vandalism.

"At first we thought it was probably intentional the way it looked," Matifes said. "But it ended up being an accident earlier that morning. A woman's brakes failed on her and she ran into the planting bed. It's sad it happened, but it was an accident."

The project took a couple years to complete with the plants going into the planting beds earlier this spring.

"Since day one when it was planted until now it looks just gorgeous," Matifes said. "The plants are really coming in. The bushes are blooming. It's starting to look pretty sharp right now."

With the State House Circle being no stranger to accidents, Matifes said he knew something might happen sooner or later, but hoped for later rather than sooner.

Matifes said the driver will be turning accident into the insurance company, so it's just matter of getting the estimate for repairs submitted and getting the contractor out to fix the damage.

