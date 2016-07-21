(Busch Stadium) The St. Louis Cardinals are breathing a sigh of relief after outfielder Matt Holliday was forced out of Thursday’s game after being struck in the face by a pitch during the 6th inning.

“Got real fortunate,” said Mike Matheny afterwards. “Getting hit in the face, it’s hard to say fortunate but it could’ve been a lot worse. His beak’s a little sore right now and still had some blood trickling out of it and lip, a little bit on the top lip but structurally, everything checked out good. And no concussion either, so very, very fortunate.”

Holliday immediately raised his hands to his face as he fell to the ground after being struck, but soon rose to his feet and walked to first base before heading to the dugout with trainer Adam Olsen.

Entering the game on with a three game hitting streak (.455, 5-11, 2 HRs), Holliday finished the game 0-2 and remains 23 hits away from 2000 for his career.

Officially termed a facial abrasion in the nose/upper lip area, Holliday is day-to-day.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI

