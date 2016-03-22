GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey is hosting a Façade Improvement Program Open House that could be important to businesses and property owners on Wednesday evening.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at Lake Drive Logistics/A & B Machine Shop, 6344 Lake Drive, Godfrey.

The key things discussed will be how to take advantage of some of the opportunities inside the Godfrey business district to improve a business or property.

The Village of Godfrey has said it is committed to creating the best setting for growth and development of existing businesses and creating opportunities for other new businesses. The Façade Improvement Program is an opportunity for businesses and property owners to receive up to a $15,000 grant toward their future investment in the community, Godfrey Economic Development Planner William Catalano said. The Façade Program can assist with items such as exterior renovations, parking, and signage enhancement.

“The program came about approximately two years ago when the Village Board and mayor had the foresight to put in place the abilities to help out businesses, and help Godfrey Road and other parts of the village, be put in a place to be more viable,” he said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Catalano said Godfrey is ahead of other cities and communities from an economic standpoint because it is being proactive in its attempt to grow the area.

He said the meeting is important because it will help businesses and property owners know of the outreach initiative.

The meeting will be information, to explain the application process, what projects are eligible and much more, he said.

Lake Drive Logistics/A & B Machine Shop will be highlighted and is the host because it was a business that made an investment in the Village of Godfrey and is having phenomenal results.

Catalano said he sees those leading the Lake Drive Logistics/A & B Machine business as “true entrepreneurs” who know how to cultivate and find opportunities.

For more about the meeting, contact 618-466-3325.

More like this: