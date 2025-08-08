ALTON - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the type of aircraft involved in the crash into a barge in the Mississippi River near the Melvin Price Lock and Dam as a Hughes 369D helicopter.

Crystal Essiaw, a spokesperson for the FAA, =said the time of the accident was 11:05 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, and also confirmed the aircraft did crash into a barge on the Mississippi River.

The Hughes 369D is a light turbine helicopter that is a versatile aircraft and is described as one known for speed, maneuverability, and compact size.

The FAA also confirmed again that two people were on board the aircraft at the time of the crash.

"The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident, with the NTSB leading the inquiry and providing updates as they become available," the FAA said.

The FAA described the information as preliminary and subject to change.

The FAA plans to post a preliminary accident report, typically the next business day, on its website. Once investigators verify the aircraft’s registration number, it will be searchable through the FAA’s database.

The FAA and NTSB have not released any further details at this time.

