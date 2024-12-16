ALTON - A $150,000 agreement for the Alton Midwest Nationals F1 Powerboat Racing Championships to return to the riverfront from 2025 to 2027 is one step closer to getting final approval.

Alton Committee of the Whole members on Monday unanimously approved the agreement, sending it to the City Council for a vote this Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. Their approval followed a presentation from Tim Seebold of Seebold Sports Inc., the company producing the race.

Seebold said the next few years of the Alton Midwest Nationals would feature notable changes from the first. One proposed change is to fence off the main viewing area and charge attendees for general admission passes, which were previously free with an option to purchase VIP passes. Next year, there would still be free “first-come, first-serve” bleacher seating with a capacity of about 2,100 seats.

Alderman John Meehan asked about discounted tickets for children, which Seebold seemed open to, noting that admission was free for children under 4 years of age this year. Seebold also said those who purchased tickets this year would be given a chance to save money on tickets for next year's event.



Seebold also said the previously sectioned-off live music area would now be open for general admission ticket holders to enjoy following the races on Saturday night. A tentative schedule included in Monday’s meeting documents shows a full itinerary throughout the weekend, though plans for most other events and activities are pending City Council approval.

Another notable change for 2025 is the date; Seebold said the races would be held later in the summer as the higher water levels will give race participants greater stability on the water. While this year’s event was held in June, next year’s event is set for the weekend of Friday, July 18 to Sunday, July 20, 2025.

He also said the food and display vendor areas would be moved to create a clear entry point and “funnel” for attendees to move past the vendors into the main event area.

Alderman Raymond Strebel asked why the agreement was set for three years instead of one, to which Seebold replied there were multiple advantages to multi-year agreements. Not only do multi-year agreements make event planning easier, Seebold said, they also allow organizers to save money on materials, advertising rates, and much more. They also give the event the appearance of “stability” to potential sponsors, and make it easier to retain consistent volunteers.



Committee members voted unanimously to approve the agreement between the city and Seebold Sports Inc. More details about the terms of the agreement are available in our previous coverage on Riverbender.com.

The agreement now goes to the Alton City Council for final approval this Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. Follow the discussion and vote on this and other items live on Riverbender.com/video.



