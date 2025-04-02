ALTON - The thrill of powerboat racing on the mighty Mississippi River powers up the Alton Riverfront July 18-20 with the return of Alton Midwest Nationals Powerboat Championships.

Tickets are on sale now for this high-speed river racing event. General admission and VIP tickets are available. Parking is free. Purchase tickets here: https://www.tixr.com/groups/f1powerboat/events/f1-powerboat-alton-midwest-nationals-138471

The Alton Midwest Nationals features F1 Powerboats competing in a series of heat laps on a course created on the Mississippi River. This is the second year in a row the event has been held in Alton. The race will return to Alton again in 2026 and 2027 thanks to a partnership between the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, the City of Alton and the F1 Powerboat Championships.

“We can’t wait to host this event again in Alton,” Cory Jobe, President/CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau noted. “Last year we welcomed over 20,000 people to the race and we are looking forward to showcasing the City of Alton and our portion of the Mississippi River once again to race enthusiasts. “

Article continues after sponsor message

The powerboat races feature F1 Powerboats, Tri-Hulls, Formula Lights and J-Hydro speed action powerboats. The races start with the boats lines up with dead engines on the starting pontoon. With the drop of the green flag the silence breaks as engines ignite propelling the boats forward with powerful sprays of water over 150 feet in the air. This year’s champions will be crowned in a special presentation on the riverfront at 4 p.m., Sunday, July 20. Last year’s race was the first time since 1992 that powerboat racing was held on the Mississippi River.

The weekend of racing fun kicks off on Friday, July 18 with a free Meet and Greet Street Party at Mac’s Downtown, 315 Belle St., in Alton. This is an opportunity for fans to meet their favorite boat drivers. The party starts at 6:30 p.m. and runs until 8:30 p.m.

-30-

(The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is a certified Destination Marketing Organization serving Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, Montgomery and Greene counties and East St. Louis in St. Clair County. The bureau is dedicated to educating visitors about the region by providing information regarding the area’s history, unique landmarks, recreational opportunities, leisure attractions, special events and scenic marvels.)

More like this: