Ezra Keith Anthony Hardin
September 2, 2016 12:33 PM
Parents: Charnette and Ryan Hardin of Alton
Birth weight: 6 lbs 14 oz
Birth Length: 20 inches
Time : 10:12 AM
Date: August 28, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Noah (12); Christian (11); Judah (3)
Grandparents:
Keith & Charlane Stampley, Sr., Alton; Linda Jelks, Alton; Michael Hardin, Alton
