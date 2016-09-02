Name: Ezra Keith Anthony Hardin

Parents: Charnette and Ryan Hardin of Alton

Birth weight: 6 lbs 14 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Time : 10:12 AM

Date: August 28, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Noah (12); Christian (11); Judah (3)

Grandparents:

Keith & Charlane Stampley, Sr., Alton; Linda Jelks, Alton; Michael Hardin, Alton

 

