ALTON - Eye Envy Studio, a new beauty business located at 200 N. Center Drive, Suite E, in Alton, is hosting its official soft opening this weekend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Owner and Founder Kayla Covington said visitors will have chances to win several prizes, including a free service, merchandise, and discounts.

“The first person [there] can get a free service,” Covington said. “I’m going to have a little food, some door prizes, stuff like that. I’m giving out a bag and it has some items with my company name on it - pens, keychains, flyers for 30 percent off - just like a ‘thank you’ for coming … little knick-knack stuff to appreciate the people coming out.”

Covington added this is a free public event, and that she’s hoping for a good turnout.

“It’s free to the public,” she said. “I would like for any and everybody to come out!”

Eye Envy Studio offers everything from permanent makeup to body sculpting/contouring, scar camouflage, lip fillers, and more using natural products. Aside from permanent makeup, Covington said the rest of her services are offered with no needles or surgery.

Eye Envy Studio currently operates by appointment only. Visit this link for pricing and to book an appointment.

For more information about Eye Envy Studio and their services, visit their Facebook page or website, or call (618) 510-9083.

