EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County State's Attorney announced today that a former Triad Community School District #2 dance coach and teacher was charged with indecent solicitation of a male student.

Erin M. Garwood (d.o.b. 1/25/80) was charged with Indecent Solicitation of a Child, Class 2 felony, and Grooming, Class 4 felony. The charges were filed after the defendant told the male student over Snapchat that she wanted to have sexual intercourse with him.

The solicitation of the minor occurred between the time period of August 1, 2016, through October 31, 2018. Due to the age of the victim, additional information will not be released.

State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons made a statement on the case and said, “Teachers should serve as positive, professional role models for their students. When a teacher to student relationship steps outside of school boundaries, there are always legal concerns. In cases such as this, it is a reminder to perpetrators that evidence such as Snapchats, do not entirely disappear in seconds.

"This information is available to law enforcement and prosecutors when circumstances such as this case are brought to our attention. As prosecutors, it is our duty to protect the rights of social media users, but also seek penalties for abusers. In this case, we intend to seek justice for the young victim.”

Gibbons commended the work of the school resource officer, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Triad CUSD, Department of Child & Family Services, Child Advocacy Center, and his prosecutors for collecting the needed evidence to finalize charging.

Garwood’s bail has been set at $75,000 by Circuit Judge Kyle Napp. If convicted the maximum penalty for a Class 2 felony is up to seven (7) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The maximum penalty for a Class 4 felony is up to three (3) years in the Department of Corrections as well as fines, restitution and court assessments.

This charge, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

