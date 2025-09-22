COLLINSVILLE - Extreme Baseball & Softball Club (Extreme BSC) announced a three-year plan to reduce player fees, aiming to make club sports more financially accessible for families in the Metro-East community. The initiative was unveiled by club leaders this past week, highlighting the organization’s commitment to providing a comprehensive sports experience while addressing the rising costs associated with competitive club play.

Brett Swip, co-founder of Extreme BSC, emphasized the financial challenges families face when investing in club sports. “The financial investment for the club sports experience is real, and we’ve certainly felt that,” Swip said. “Over the years, we’ve done our best to balance continuous improvements of our experience while also navigating the challenges of increasing operational costs to provide the holistic experience we desire.”

The club’s three-year fee reduction plan follows a 10% fee decrease implemented after the COVID-19 Pandemic to support families during unprecedented times. The current strategy involves refining budget levels to better match baseline experiences across various age groups and skill levels.

To address the resulting 25% funding gap, Extreme BSC’s advisory board and booster club are developing fundraising efforts, including reprioritizing organizational fundraisers, launching a giving campaign, and engaging community supporters. These efforts aim to offset costs related to tournaments, facilities, and equipment, ensuring the club can sustain its “3D mission” — a holistic approach designed to impact players on and off the field.

Article continues after sponsor message

Supporting the fee reduction plan is the upcoming Extreme BSC Golf Scramble, scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, at Legacy Golf Course, 3500 Cargill Road, Granite City. Check-in begins at 9 a.m., with play starting at 10 a.m. The event will feature four-person teams, hole sponsors, and event sponsorship opportunities.

“Our hope and intent with this three-year plan is to remove the financial barrier for families,” Swip said. “We believe in our experience, we believe it’s different from the typical club experience, we believe it’s life-changing for players on and off the field, and we believe it’s our calling to allow more families to experience the impact of our 3D experience with this player fee reduction plan.”

Extreme BSC has operated for 25 years, continuously evolving its club experience with the goal of becoming a “forever home” for players and families.

For more information, visit www.extremebsc.com or contact Brett Swip at 618-514-0290 or visit:

www.extremebsc.com

More like this: