MARYVILLE, IL. – The Pavilion for Women’s, Molli Gieseking, RN, of Anderson Hospital was recently honored with The DAISY Award® For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

The nomination submitted read:

“My daughter Ashleigh recently gave birth at Anderson's Pavilion for Women on 2/26/25. She was a high-risk pregnancy, and had been referred to a specialist to take over her care several months ago by Dr. Hulsen. On the evening of February 25th her water broke at 35 weeks. She knew she had to get to the hospital quickly as her previous two boys came fast & furious. Upon arrival she was greeted and taken to a patient room to get situated. Everything from that point escalated quickly.... As she was examined by the OB Nurse it was discovered that she had complete umbilical cord prolapse.

"Without going into complete details, this Nurse jumped on the bed with my daughter to do what she needed to do. She remained there as she was being pushed down the hall and into the operating room for an emergency C-Section. The on-call physician, Dr. Dalla Riva, had my grandson out within minutes (truly amazing). As he came into the room to reassure us that my daughter and grandson were doing great... He also added thanks to this amazing team that reacted as quickly as they did. I could not agree more....

"It is true what they say, not all heroes wear capes... Thank God for this OB Team. Baby eventually had to be transferred to Cardinal Glennon for a few days to receive a little extra care. Both are home now and doing great. We would like to nominate Molli Gieseking RN from this amazing team for The DAISY Award. To do what she did, we will forever be grateful. How do you thank someone for saving your babies’ lives..... The amount of compassion, care, and professionalism she provided was nothing short of extraordinary... Molli Gieseking, RN, deserves the Daisy Award!"

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families. Said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, Doctor of Humane Letters (h.c) and Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation, "When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night. Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human work they do. The kind of work the nurses at Anderson Hospital are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”

