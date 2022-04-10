GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon Police Department provided information on Sunday about an arrest in a long-investigated armed robbery case. Detective Ross Tyler never gave up on the situation and did an exceptional job as the lead in the investigation for Glen Carbon Police to execute the arrest.

This was the information provided by Glen Carbon Police Department Public Safety Administration Supervisor Coleen Schaller:

"At about 6:53 a.m., on Friday, September 3, 2021, Glen Carbon Police responded to an armed robbery reported by 911 phone call and activated panic alarm at the Glen Mart BP Gas Station, #4 The Game Drive. Arriving on scene within minutes, Glen Carbon Police officers and detectives found the lone armed robber had successfully fled the scene toward Highway 270 in a Black Chevrolet passenger car.

"During the ensuing months following the armed robbery, Detective Ross Tyler led the investigation for the Glen Carbon Police Department, and he discovered the Glen Mart armed robbery was connected to several other armed robberies and violent crimes in communities throughout the Metro East.

"In his investigation, Det. Tyler worked in coordination with detectives from Sauget PD, Pontoon Beach PD, and Cahokia Heights PD, as well as agents from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and deputy marshals from the U.S. Marshals Service.

"As a result of an extensive investigation by Det. Tyler and others, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois charged Jaylin E. Lewis, a 20-year-old male, of the 1600 block of Rudelle Drive in St. Louis, MO., with three counts of actual or attempted robbery with the use of a firearm under the Hobbs Act (18 U.S.C., 1951)."

