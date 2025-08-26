ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Investigators are examining a house explosion and subsequent fires that injured five people and damaged more than two dozen homes Monday morning, Aug. 25, 2025, in the 13800 block of Evan Aire Drive.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:13 a.m. on Aug. 25 when the Black Jack Fire Protection District and North County Precinct officers responded to reports of an explosion.

Black Jack Explosion

Upon arrival, first responders found five homes engulfed in flames and about 20 additional residences in the surrounding area with damage.

Five victims were located at the scene. An 18-year-old male was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. An adult female was also hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries and later released. An adult male and female remain hospitalized for minor health complications related to the explosion. Another adult male was treated at the scene and declined transport. No first responders were injured.

Vera Clay, Acting Public Information Supervisor, "If you are on site, we ask that you remain respectful of our neighbors and remain cognizant of your surroundings, as it remains an active investigative scene.

"Debris remains on the ground and in the trees above some areas. To ensure none of you are in harm's way, please follow any instructions from law enforcement or other first responders while you are in the area."

Residents in the area were evacuated, and multiple fire agencies worked to extinguish the fires.

The American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis has opened a shelter at Saint Angela Merici Catholic Church, 3860 N. Highway 67 in Florissant, for those displaced by the explosion. The Black Jack Fire Protection District is accepting donations of water and toiletries at Station 3, 5675 N. Highway 67 in Florissant.

The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit and St. Louis County Crime Scene detectives are leading the active investigation.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.