The St. Louis Cardinals have announced their signing of Manager Mike Matheny to a three-year contract extension, which will run through the 2020 season.

“Mike has continued the Cardinals tradition of winning in his first five years as manager and we are happy to extend his contract leading our club on the field through 2020,” said Cardinals Principal Owner and CEO, Bill DeWitt Jr. in the team press release.

Since taking over the managerial role in 2012, Matheny has compiled a record of 461-349–which is the most wins of all Major League managers during that time. His win total is currently 5th amongst managers in Cardinals franchise history.

Along with the news of Matheny’s extension, the Cardinals also announced their coaching staff for the 2017 season.

With the exception of Derrick May, all of the coaches from last season will return and Oliver Marmol and Mike Shildt have been promoted from their minor league managerial roles within the organization to the parent club.

Marmol, who managed at Palm Beach (A+) last year, will take over the first base coaching duties as Bill Mueller returns to his role as assistant hitting coach.

Shildt, who managed at Memphis (AAA), has been named Quality Control Coach–a new, uniformed position for the Cardinals.

Besides the coaching moves, the team also announced some changes to their scouting department.

The Cardinals have hired Bob Gebhard as a Senior Special Assistant to the General Manager, who returns to the team after working for the Cardinals front office staff from 2000-04. He will be entering his 53rd season working in professional baseball.

Jared Odom was promoted to Manager of Pro Scouting, giving Baseball Operations Analyst Tyler Hadzinsky an increased role in amateur scouting. Matt Bayer received a new title of Amateur Baseball Analyst, increasing his role in scouting players with an emphasis on the department’s new incorporation of video scouting.

Long-time Cardinals National and Southeast Regional Cross Checker Roger Smith announced his retirement at the conclusion of 2016, leading to several promotions in the Cardinals Scouting department.

Aaron Looper was promoted into Smith’s role of National Cross Checker, Aaron Krawiec was promoted to West Regional Cross Checker, Ty Boyles was promoted to Midwest Regional Cross Checker and Kevin Saucier, a 25-year veteran of the Major League Scouting Bureau, was hired as the Southeast Regional Cross Checker.

Changes in the Amateur Scouting department of the Cardinals include the hiring of Brock Ungricht, a former assistant baseball coach at Stanford University, as a Southern California area scout.

Jabari Barnett, who was the Amateur Scouting Video Coordinator with the Los Angeles Dodgers, will take over the role of an area scout for the Cardinals in South Texas and Western Louisiana. T.C. Calhoun, a 4th Coach with the Cardinals Texas League affiliate in Springfield (AA), takes over as area scout in the Virginias and North Carolina. Nathan Sopena, the Cardinals 4th Coach with the Cardinals Midwest League affiliate in Peoria (A), will become an area scout in the Upper Midwest.

“We are pleased to move forward with Mike’s contract and a revamped coaching staff. We are excited about the changes to our scouting department and look forward to finalizing our Player Development staff in the near future,” said Cardinals Sr. Vice President/General Manager John Mozeliak in the press release.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports, Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports